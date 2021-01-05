Golding, Simpson Miller hail Stewart's legacy

FORMER Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller, and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, joined in the many tributes pouring in for Gordon “Butch” Stewart last night, with Simpson Miller hailing the hotelier as one of Jamaica's finest sons.

“His family has lost a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His workers have lost their leader and motivator, and so many of us have lost a friend,” Simpson Miller shared to social media.

“My condolences to the Stewart family and the extended work family. Rest in peace, Gordon "Butch" Stewart. We will never forget how you changed Jamaica for the better and positively impacted so many lives.”

Golding sent condolences to Stewart's family, as well as his Sandals, Jamaica Observer and ATL teams.

“Jamaica has lost one of its most innovative and successful business leaders, and a truly immense figure on the national and international stage. Walk Good 'Butch',” he shared.