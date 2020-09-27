Golding, supporters arrive for NEC meeting

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for St Andrew Southern Mark Golding and his supporters have arrived at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston for the first meeting of the party's National Executive Council (NEC) since its crushing defeat in the September 3, general election.

The NEC is expected to decide on the process for the party to elect a president to replace Dr Peter Phillips.

Golding last week signalled his intention to run for President of the party.