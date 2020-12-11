Golding advises GG to appoint Bunting to Senate
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding has written to the governor general advising that a vacancy exists in the Senate to be filled by a member of the Opposition party.
Golding has advised that Peter Bunting should be appointed, so that the full complement of eight Opposition senators is established.
Read: Opposition leader selects Bunting for Senate vacancy
This follows the resignation of former People's National Party treasurer Norman Horne from the Senate.
In a letter dated December 10, Horne announced that he had advised the governor general that he would not be accepting the appointment to sit as an Opposition senator.
Horne was first recommended for appointment to the Senate on September 14 by former Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips.
Read: Norman Horne resigns
