Golding apologises for homophobic utterances
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Senior People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament (MP) Mark Golding has apologised for his homophobic slurs during a party meeting to install Dr Winston De La Haye as the party's candidate for St Catherine East Central last Sunday.
In a Facebook post last night, Golding, who has faced strong criticisms for the slur, said he was moved to apologise for the comments which were aimed at the Jamaica Labour Party's Alando Terrelonge, the sitting MP for St Catherine East Central.
“Fellow Jamaicans, my conscience does not allow me to let the events of the weekend go without a personal remark from me. I am publicly and personally apologising to Alando Terrelonge, who I disparaged in a moment of platform intoxication last Sunday evening,” said Golding.
“I regret getting caught up in the hoopla of a political meeting and indulging in that unworthy form of political discourse, in particular since he (Terrelonge) has always treated me with respect and decency, and since in my own life and dealings, I have advocated for everyone to be treated with equal respect and decency.
“He did not deserve it, especially coming from me. So I'm sorry, my political colleague. Walk good,” added Golding.
Yesterday the PNP expressed regret at the comments which it were being viewed as homophobic utterances by some of its spokespersons at the presentation of De La Haye.
“The party wishes to affirm its commitment to non-discrimination based on class, colour, creed or sexual orientation,” said the PNP.
