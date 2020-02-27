Golding arrives in Guyana to observe elections

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Organization of American States (OAS) says its Chief of Mission, former Jamaica Prime Minister Bruce Golding, arrived in the country on Wednesday to observe the March 2 general and regional elections.

The OAS said Golding's first activity was the signature of the agreement on electoral access with the chief elections officer Keith Lowenfield.

The mission, which comprises 17 international experts of 13 nationalities, began its field work in the country on February 21.

The OAS said the team will deploy to four regions: Regions 2, 4, 6 and 10.

The chief of mission and experts will meet with electoral and government authorities, political leaders, candidates and representatives of civil society, among others, to discuss the different aspects of the electoral process.