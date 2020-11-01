Golding closes gap in public support for PNP leadership — poll

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A recently completed Don Anderson Opinion Poll has revealed that People's National Party (PNP) presidential aspirant, Mark Golding has closed the popularity gap in the leadership race by 0.4 per cent.

According to a statement from Golding's media team, he was the choice of 45.9 per cent of respondents who were asked who is best suited to lead the PNP.

Hanna received 45.3 per cent.

This comes just one month after the first poll done, which had Hanna leading by eight points.

Golding's campaign manager, Dr Dayton Campbell attributed the momentum to the credibility and freshness of the candidate.

“Previous to September 3, Mark had not even contemplated leadership, and had not spent any time marketing himself nationally. Over the last month, Comrades and the wider public have been introduced to an authentic, decent and patriotic Jamaican,” Dr Campbell said.

“The more we expose Mark and his track record, the more people respect and love him. The Go With Golding campaign has the momentum, and we anticipate that Mark's appeal will continue to grow through November 7th, and beyond,” he added.

Golding's campaign team noted that when asked for the reasons why Mark Golding is best suited to lead, the top responses revealed his ability to unify the party (29 per cent), his ability to reach out to people (28 per cent) and him being recognised as a “people person” (27 per cent).

The team said the poll was commissioned by an internal team from the PNP to ascertain which of the two contenders for the leadership of the party has more public support. It said fieldwork was conducted between October 24 and 28.

A total of 1077 people aged 18 years and over were interviewed in all parishes, using a nationally representative sample.

PNP delegates will vote for their sixth president on November 7.