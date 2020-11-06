Golding confident ahead of polls
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Mark Golding says he is feeling confident ahead of the party's election tomorrow.
Golding will face off against Lisa Hanna to decide who will become the next PNP president.
“We are satisfied with the work we have done and we thank the delegates, workers and supporters who have responded to the campaign message of unity, performance driven leadership, inclusion in decision making and respect in communication with passion and purpose” Golding said.
According to a statement from Golding, he will vote at the polling station at Mico Teachers' College at 11:00 am after which he will make visits to the polling stations at Cedar Grove Academy in St Catherine and the Clarendon Polling Station at Glenmuir Preparatory School at 1:30 pm.
In a voice note sent to delegates today, Golding told his supporters that a vote for him is a vote to “unite the party and rebuild the organisational structures, thus making it fit and strong to lead Jamaica forward.”
He also urged PNP supporters to “come under the big tent to pursue a common purpose focused on delivering a robust political education programme geared towards revitalising the party's groups to strengthen and motivate all supporters.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy