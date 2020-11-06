Golding confident ahead of polls

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Mark Golding says he is feeling confident ahead of the party's election tomorrow.

Golding will face off against Lisa Hanna to decide who will become the next PNP president.

“We are satisfied with the work we have done and we thank the delegates, workers and supporters who have responded to the campaign message of unity, performance driven leadership, inclusion in decision making and respect in communication with passion and purpose” Golding said.

According to a statement from Golding, he will vote at the polling station at Mico Teachers' College at 11:00 am after which he will make visits to the polling stations at Cedar Grove Academy in St Catherine and the Clarendon Polling Station at Glenmuir Preparatory School at 1:30 pm.

In a voice note sent to delegates today, Golding told his supporters that a vote for him is a vote to “unite the party and rebuild the organisational structures, thus making it fit and strong to lead Jamaica forward.”

He also urged PNP supporters to “come under the big tent to pursue a common purpose focused on delivering a robust political education programme geared towards revitalising the party's groups to strengthen and motivate all supporters.”