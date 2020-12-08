Golding meets with Horne over Senate decision

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding says his shadow Cabinet will be moving forward with its duties as the party awaits a decision for Norman Horne regarding his Senate seat.

The announcement comes following a meeting between Horne and senior party officials.

According to a statement from the PNP: “The Opposition Leader impressed on Mr Horne the urgency of the matter, and its significance to the orderly running of the Senate, and reminded him of the responsibilities of the Leader of the Opposition to the State and the Constitution”.

The party officials urged Horne to:

“ a. Make good on his public declaration made in October that he did not intend to be sworn in to the Senate and would have shortly sent his letter of resignation to the Governor General to indicate the same; or,

“b. Indicate that he intends to take the Oath of Office and be sworn in as Senator. “If however he chooses to be sworn in as Senator, he should provide documentation evidencing that he had renounced his US citizenship prior to his appointment to the Senate, in order to clarify his eligibility.”

Horne has indicated that he would communicate his decision “in due course”, and gave a commitment to speak again with the Leader of the Opposition by end of this week.