Golding names shadow cabinet
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party President and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding has revealed his picks for the shadow cabinet.
See full list below:
|
1.
|
Leader of the Opposition; Defence
|
Mark Golding, MP
|
2.
|
Finance, Planning and the Public Service
|
Julian Robinson, MP
|
Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service)
|
3.
|
Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
|
Lisa Hanna, MP
|
4.
|
Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate; National Security
|
Senator Peter Bunting
|
5.
|
Leader of Opposition Business in the House; Industry, Investment and Global Logistics
|
Anthony Hylton, MP
|
6.
|
Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the House; Education and Training
|
Angela Brown Burke, MP
|
7.
|
Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate; Justice and Gender Affairs
|
Senator Donna Scott-Mottley
|
8.
|
Tourism
|
Senator Janice Allen
|
9.
|
Health and Wellness
|
Dr. Morais Guy, MP
|
10.
|
Culture and Entertainment
|
Senator Damion Crawford
|
11.
|
Housing, Transport and Works
|
Mikael Phillips, MP
|
12.
|
Water and Agriculture
|
Lothan Cousins, MP
|
13.
|
Local Government and Community Development
|
Denise Daley, MP
|
14.
|
Land, Environment and Climate Change
|
Senator Sophia Fraser Binns
|
15.
|
Commerce, Science and Technology
|
Mr. Hugh Graham, MP
|
16.
|
Mining and Energy
|
Mr. Phillip Paulwell, MP
|
17.
|
Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities
|
Senator Dr Floyd Morris
|
18.
|
Youth and Sports
|
Senator Gabriela Morris
