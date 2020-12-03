Golding names shadow cabinet

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party President and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding has revealed his picks for the shadow cabinet. See full list below: 1. Leader of the Opposition; Defence Mark Golding, MP 2. Finance, Planning and the Public Service Julian Robinson, MP Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service) 3. Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna, MP 4. Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate; National Security Senator Peter Bunting 5. Leader of Opposition Business in the House; Industry, Investment and Global Logistics Anthony Hylton, MP 6. Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the House; Education and Training Angela Brown Burke, MP 7. Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate; Justice and Gender Affairs Senator Donna Scott-Mottley 8. Tourism Senator Janice Allen 9. Health and Wellness Dr. Morais Guy, MP 10. Culture and Entertainment Senator Damion Crawford 11. Housing, Transport and Works Mikael Phillips, MP 12. Water and Agriculture Lothan Cousins, MP 13. Local Government and Community Development Denise Daley, MP 14. Land, Environment and Climate Change Senator Sophia Fraser Binns 15. Commerce, Science and Technology Mr. Hugh Graham, MP 16. Mining and Energy Mr. Phillip Paulwell, MP 17. Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities Senator Dr Floyd Morris 18. Youth and Sports Senator Gabriela Morris

