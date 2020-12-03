 Golding names shadow cabinet

Latest News

Golding names shadow cabinet

Thursday, December 03, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party President and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding has revealed his picks for the shadow cabinet.

See full list below:

1.

Leader of the Opposition; Defence

Mark Golding, MP

2.

Finance, Planning and the Public Service

Julian Robinson, MP

Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service)

3.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

Lisa Hanna, MP

4.

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate; National Security

Senator Peter Bunting

5.

Leader of Opposition Business in the House; Industry, Investment and Global Logistics

Anthony Hylton, MP

6.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the House; Education and Training

Angela Brown Burke, MP

7.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate; Justice and Gender Affairs

Senator Donna Scott-Mottley

8.

Tourism

Senator Janice Allen

9.

Health and Wellness

Dr. Morais Guy, MP

10.

Culture and Entertainment

Senator Damion Crawford

11.

Housing, Transport and Works

Mikael Phillips, MP

12.

Water and Agriculture

Lothan Cousins, MP

13.

Local Government and Community Development

Denise Daley, MP

14.

Land, Environment and Climate Change

Senator Sophia Fraser Binns

15.

Commerce, Science and Technology

Mr. Hugh Graham, MP

16.

Mining and Energy

Mr. Phillip Paulwell, MP

17.

Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities

Senator Dr Floyd Morris 

18.

Youth and Sports

Senator Gabriela Morris

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT