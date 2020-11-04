Golding to host virtual town hall later today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) presidential aspirant Mark Golding will host a virtual town hall event this evening at 8:00 pm.
The event will be aired live on Golding's official YouTube and Facebook and will be moderated by political commentator and broadcaster, Jodi-Ann Quarrie.
The topics expected to be discussed include Golding's chief mission to unite the party, plans to revitalise and reform the PNP's Arms and Affiliate groups, the establishment of the OT Fairclough Fund, and strengthening and modernising the internal structures of the party.
The PNP delegates will vote for the party's new president on November 7.
