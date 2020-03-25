Gonsalves to outline measures to deal with coronavirus
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to outline the “further plans” his administration has for dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on St Vincent and the Grenadines when he addresses the nation later today.
A brief government statement noted that Gonsalves will detail “further plans of the government to address the COVID-19 situation in the country, and the plans of the government in this regard”.
The address comes two days after one opposition legislator, St Clair Leacock, said that the prime minister was yet to address the nation on the crisis that has gripped the world, resulting in more than 12,000 deaths.
Parliament is scheduled to meet on Thursday, the first meeting since the approval of the EC$1.2 billion (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) national budget in February and since the island recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 11.
Last week Gonsalves told reporters that his government would ask lawmakers to approve supplementary estimates to provide monies to respond to the impact of COVID-19.
“With all the new things on which we have to spend money, and some stimulus which we have to put in, and some costing for the food plan, it is likely, almost inevitable, that we have to go to Parliament,” he added.
