Gonzalo weakens to tropical depression as it moves away from the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tropical Storm Gonzalo weakened to a tropical depression yesterday, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

The NHC forecasts that the depression will die out as it approaches the northern coast of South America.

The latest advisory at 5:00 pm yesterday, said the remnants of Gonzalo are forecast to move generally westward across the southern Caribbean for the next couple of days.

The centre said maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts and gusty conditions associated with squalls will be possible across portions of the southern Caribbean as the remnants of Gonzalo move westward.

Meanwhile, the NHC said the remnants of Gonzalo were expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches, and isolated storm total amounts of four inches over far northeastern Venezuela.

The system was also expected to produce one to two inches of rain over the Leeward Antilles and the remainder of far northern Venezuela, the NHC said.