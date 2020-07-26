Gonzalo weakens to tropical depression as it moves away from the Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tropical Storm Gonzalo weakened to a tropical depression yesterday, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC).
The NHC forecasts that the depression will die out as it approaches the northern coast of South America.
The latest advisory at 5:00 pm yesterday, said the remnants of Gonzalo are forecast to move generally westward across the southern Caribbean for the next couple of days.
The centre said maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts and gusty conditions associated with squalls will be possible across portions of the southern Caribbean as the remnants of Gonzalo move westward.
Meanwhile, the NHC said the remnants of Gonzalo were expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches, and isolated storm total amounts of four inches over far northeastern Venezuela.
The system was also expected to produce one to two inches of rain over the Leeward Antilles and the remainder of far northern Venezuela, the NHC said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy