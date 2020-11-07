Good Hope residents cite revenge as possible reason for double murder

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Residents of the remote community of Good Hope on the western edge of the Santa Cruz Mountains are speculating that revenge may have been the reason for the gun killing of two brothers there sometime after midnight, Thursday into very early Friday morning.

The victims were named by residents and a relative, as farmers, 53-year-old Evon Robinson and 40-year-old Bilmore Junior Costello.

A few residents told OBSERVER ONLINE by telephone that the incident was probably linked to the machete-killing of a man in Good Hope earlier this year. The man, whom residents identified by his nickname 'Matterhorn', was said to be originally from Burnt Savannah at the western base of the Santa Cruz Mountains, but had lived in Good Hope for some time.

Persistent efforts to get an official report from the police on Thursday night's double killing, as well as the possible motive, failed up to late Friday.

Reports pieced together by the OBSERVER ONLINE from telephone conversations with residents, suggest that Robinson and Costello exited their house after being called out and were shot dead. Some reports say the killers may have identified themselves as "police".

Initial reports had suggested the door of the house was kicked open. However, residents later told OBSERVER ONLINE that there was no sign of forced entry.

Some residents speculated that the killers may have left on foot.

"Pure gunshot," one relative told OBSERVER ONLINE, "yu don't expect anything like this, this is a peaceful community".

Reports say the police were only called at daylight, when residents found the bodies.

Garfield Myers