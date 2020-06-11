Good news for frustrated Jamaicans in the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, says nationals stranded in the Caribbean will be arriving on flights to Jamaica soon.

“We have now scheduled flights to bring Jamaicans home, not just students, but all nationals who have been impacted by COVID restrictions and had flights cancelled on them since we closed our borders,” the minister said during a virtual press conference this evening.

Johnson Smith said flights from Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados are expected to arrive on Saturday.

“We are also working on finalising flights from The Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, which will round out our largest population of Jamaicans stranded in the Caribbean,” she said.

The minister praised this as good news for frustrated Jamaicans overseas.

“These persons were travelling for business or vacation or school, or some short stay programme, and were caught by the borders and therefore didn't have the resources to continue to sustain a comfortable existence or to sustain themselves at all,” she said.

Johnson Smith noted that 154 Jamaicans arrived from the United Kingdom on Sunday and added that the country has been welcoming people from Florida and New York primarily.

The minister added that people who want to come back home must complete the JAMCOVID application.