Google Doodle celebrates Jamaican-born doctor
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Google users in some countries are today seeing the image of Jamaican-born physician Dr Harry Moody on the search engine's home page.
Moody, a Jamaican-born British doctor and founder of the UK's first civil rights movement, is featured on Google Doodle, a temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.
Born Harold Arundel Moody on October 8, 1882 in the Jamaican capital of Kingston, Moody immigrated to the UK on September 1, 1904 to pursue medical studies at King's College London.
While there, Moody came face-to-face with rampant racism in Edwardian London, which led him to dedicating his life to campaigning for racial equality and advocating against discrimination.
“Even though he qualified to practice medicine, finished top of his class, and won numerous academic prizes, he was repeatedly refused work due to the colour bar system that denied people opportunities based on race,” said Google.
In a piece titled Celebrating Dr Moody, the search engine said:
“Instead, he opened his own private medical practice in Peckham, South East London — the neighbourhood that inspired the design of the buildings situated below Dr Moody in today's Doodle. The children depicted represent the countless impoverished youth Dr Moody would treat free of charge, in a time before the UK had a National Health Service. In doing so, Dr Moody earned a reputation as a compassionate humanitarian and philanthropist who would always help those in need.
“Dr Moody's determination to improve the lives of those around him wasn't limited to his medical practice — he simultaneously focused his attention on combating racial injustice as well. He founded the League of Coloured Peoples in 1931 with the mission to fight for racial equality both in the UK and around the world. The group pushed for change, at a government level, to combat discrimination in its many forms.”
Moody got early exposure to the medical field while in secondary school through his work for his father's pharmaceutical business.
Dr Moody's doodle was illustrated by Dublin-based artist Charlot Kristensen.
