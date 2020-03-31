Gordon House meets with Gov't members only – Opposition says they were informed too late

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Today's meeting of the House of Representatives began at approximately 4:15 pm, with no member of the Opposition present.

Leader of the House, Karl Samuda, explained that Leader of Opposition Business, Dr Morais Guy, had been informed of the meeting earlier today, and was urged to prevail upon Opposition MPs to attend the meeting in light of the developments, including the island wide curfew planned for tomorrow.

He said it was pointed out that the Prime Minister would be available to answer questions from the Opposition on the details of the curfew, after his statement.

"I hope the whole Jamaica is looking on and will judge for themselves...This is literally a matter of life and death," the House Leader added in reference to the empty Opposition seats.

Prime Minister Holness then commenced his statement on the island wide curfew.

But Dr Guy said all Opposition MPs had made alternative arrangements after receiving correspondence from Parliament that the House sitting had been cancelled.

“It is therefore unreasonable to expect members, many of whom are from rural constituencies, to come to Parliament with less than one hour's notice.”

"I received a call at 12:45 pm from Leader of Government Business in the House Minister Karl Samuda that the House would meet at 2:00 pm today. This is after being told verbally and in writing of the cancellation of today's sitting from yesterday,” Guy said.

“As the loyal Opposition our commitment is to the people of Jamaica and our Members of Parliament, party membership and affiliates remain engaged in communities in constituencies, at various professional levels, assisting the most vulnerable during this time of unprecedented crisis,” he continued.

Guy said the Opposition remains open to its proposal to convene a meeting of the Parliament as early as tomorrow, Wednesday morning, April 1.

Gordon House had issued a statement Monday afternoon stating that the meeting had been cancelled.

BALFORD HENRY