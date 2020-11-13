Gordon Town Road closed
ST ANDREW, Jamaica—The National Works Agency (NWA) says effective immediately the Gordon Town Road in St Andrew is closed in the vicinity of Stand Up Hill.
The NWA said the roadway is not safe for use by any mode of transportation.
The agency said the roadway was reduced to less than a driving lane after a section of the embankment failed over the weekend following heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Eta.
NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said the breakaway poses a grave risk to motorised, as well as pedestrian traffic, and urges residents to avoid the area.
If persons need to travel between Gordon Town and other locations, they are encouraged to use the Irish Town or Newcastle Road which passes through Silver Hill Gap, Content and Guava Ridge.
Shaw said while the NWA recognises that the detour route is much longer than the ordinary route, it is the only safe, accessible and practical way available at this time.
He said that the agency has identified an alternative roadway through Savage Pen, however extensive work is required to make the parochial road traversable in sections.
The preparation of Savage Pen Road, Shaw said, depends on the weather over the next few days, which is forecast to produce more rains.
“In light of this, the NWA is reminding the public to remain vigilant when using roadways located in hilly terrain like Gordon Town and neighbouring settlements, as well as to obey the prohibition order now in place in relation to Gordon Town road,” the agency said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy