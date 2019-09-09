Latest News

Gordon Town square being renamed in honour of 'Miss Lou'

Monday, September 09, 2019

 KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) —  The Gordon Town Square will be officially renamed in honour of late cultural ambassador, Louise Bennett-Coverley – affectionately known as “Miss Lou”.
 
Prime Minister, the Andrew Holness, made the announcement during a civic ceremony in the East Rural St Andrew community on Sunday to commemorate the centenary of Miss Lou's birth.
 
Holness indicated that the legal procedure for the renaming will be undertaken by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) in short order.
 
 “We cannot only allow her works to be embedded in documents. We must have physical representation of her works… and this statue [erected in her honour] is just the beginning. I am expecting that at the next sitting of the [KSMAC], the Councillors will move a resolution to have the Gordon Town Square renamed in honour of the great cultural icon – Louise Bennett-Coverley,” he said.
 
The prime minister noted that after the resolution is passed, a plaque will be unveiled in the square signifying the renaming.
 
Work to this end began last year with the erection of Miss Lou's statue and is part of the Government's plan to upgrade and transform Gordon Town Square into “Miss Lou Square”.
 
The statue, which was done by noted sculptor, Basil Watson, was unveiled by Prime Minister Holness on September 7, 2018.

