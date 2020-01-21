Gov't adds $8b to budget

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 2019/20 budget is being increased by approximately $8 billion, according to the supplementary estimates for the fiscal year.

The estimates which were tabled by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, in the House of Representatives today, showed no increase in public debt service, but a slight increase of some $8 billion non-debt expenditure from $851.1 billion to $859 billion.

The recurrent expenditure increased by $7,966.6 billion, but capital expenditure remained the same.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation's recurrent budget increased by $1.6 billion; the Police Department got a $1 billion increase; the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information got $1.6 billion more; and the Ministry of Transport and Mining, $1.5 billion.

The estimates will be reviewed Tuesday morning by the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC), prior to the sitting of the House of Representatives which is expected to pass them that afternoon.

Balford Henry