Gov't commits to providing JCF with technological and scientific tools

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of National Security is working to improve the legislative ambit within which the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) operates, says Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

“The government will ensure that the police have all the legal, tactical, technological, scientific, and force multiplier tools that are necessary to effectively carry out their duties, and serve and protect the people of Jamaica,” he said.

Dr Chang was addressing the second staging of the award ceremony for the Police Civilian and Oversight Authority's Transforming Our Police Service competition, which was held earlier today.

The minister added that the Government is fully committed to the process of change across the JCF and will continue to provide the support and investments necessary to develop the competencies and capabilities of police officers.

“As an organisation, as a country and as a government, now more than ever, we must all come out in strong condemnation of all forms of crime and violence. We must give our full support of the work of the police -- the true force for good in Jamaica,” Dr Chang said.

He pointed out that the recipients were being recognised for having demonstrated exceptional compliance with the policies of the JCF, which help to boost morale across the organisation.

“You have exemplified the true professionalism and integrity which are at the heart of our police force. Thank you for providing such commendable service to the people of Jamaica! You have set a standard for quality policing which should be recognised and replicated,” he said.

The Greater Portmore, Above Rocks, Cedar Valley and Bath police stations copped the awards for the best performing police stations in Area 5, while the St Andrew North Police Division was awarded the division of the year.

The ceremony, which was held at the office of the commissioner of police earlier this afternoon, also saw prizes being awarded for records management, station administration, station facility and community/customer service.