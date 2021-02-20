Gov't committed to safeguarding personal information on JAMCOVID-19 app — Dr Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says that the Government is committed to safeguarding the personal information of users of the JAMCOVID-19 application as well as the public health system.

He was addressing a virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on Thursday.

“The Government (is) very clear on the need to secure the personal information of those who use the app and in particular, as it relates to public health. We have had a long established tradition of confidentiality in terms of patient records,” the minister said.

He also reiterated that an investigation has been initiated into the security vulnerability associated with the JAMCOVID-19 app and said further details will be provided by the Office of the Prime Minister which is “managing the process and will respond appropriately”.