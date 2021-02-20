Gov't committed to safeguarding personal information on JAMCOVID-19 app — Dr Tufton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says that the Government is committed to safeguarding the personal information of users of the JAMCOVID-19 application as well as the public health system.
He was addressing a virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on Thursday.
“The Government (is) very clear on the need to secure the personal information of those who use the app and in particular, as it relates to public health. We have had a long established tradition of confidentiality in terms of patient records,” the minister said.
He also reiterated that an investigation has been initiated into the security vulnerability associated with the JAMCOVID-19 app and said further details will be provided by the Office of the Prime Minister which is “managing the process and will respond appropriately”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy