Gov't committed to strengthening drug policies –Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, says the Government is committed to strengthening policies under the Drug Control Act.

Samuda was speaking today at the 63rd Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Austria.

Samuda, who is representing Jamaica at the five-day commission, expressed appreciation to those countries which have so far contributed to the work of the CND and lauded the work of the commission and its role in ensuring that the international drug control architecture is robust and effective.

“Jamaica's tenure will be marked by its commitment towards advancing the mandate of the commission and contributing to developing policies on drug control to make it a more effective commission,” Samuda said.

Last year Jamaica was elected to the United Nations CND to serve a four-year term until 2023.

The ministry said forthright on the Government's agenda is the treatment of cannabis.

Samuda noted that the Government was disappointed that the World Health Organisation's recommendations on the scheduling of cannabis were not considered for adoption.

“We firmly believe that there is scope for work to be undertaken, within the global drug control framework, which encourages pioneering solutions aimed at ensuring the availability of and access to controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes while preventing their diversion.”

He added that the recommendations serve to make significant advancement based on scientific knowledge by acknowledging the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

“We owe it to the millions of persons in need of palliative care; to those suffering from illnesses and disorders such as epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and wasting syndrome. We owe it to them to provide this avenue of hope where all other options have failed,” Samuda said.

Established by the UN's Economic and Social Council in 1946, the commission is a policymaking body that guides international action against drug abuse. The CND is mandated to monitor the world drug situation, develop strategies on international drug control, and recommend measures to address the world drug problem.