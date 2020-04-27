Gov't establishes COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force - marking a gradual shift to restore economy
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force to plan the logistics for a phased return of the country's economic activities.
Holness made the announcement during a press briefing this evening at Jamaica House.
“Now, we will be shifting some of our attention to getting our economy working again.
“Let me state that this task force is not a talk shop, this is about the nuts and bolts, putting in the logistics, it is about getting to the nitty gritty of the subject.
“It is not a body for grandstanding, or a whole lot of talk, it is about action.
“The work of this task force has to be done in conjunction with the ministry of health and wellness because all economic activities that we are going to do should be viewed through the prism of the health ministry,” the prime minister said.
Members of the task force are:
Minister of Finance – Dr Nigel Clarke (chairman)
Minister of Industry, Commerce,
Agriculture and Fisheries – Audley Shaw
Minister of Tourism – Ed Bartlett
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry
of Economic Growth and Job Creation – Daryl Vaz
Minister of Science, Energy
and Technology – Fayval Williams
Professor Gordon Shirley – Port Authority
Ivan Anderson – Managing Director - National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited
Keith Duncan – Current president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ)
Lloyd Distant – President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce
Richard Pandohie – President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association
Omar Robinson – President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association
Donovan Wignall – President of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise
Helen Davis White – President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions
Lenworth Fulton – President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society
Gloria Henry – President of the BPO Association
Joe Matalon – Past president of the PSOJ
Chris Zacca - Past president of the PSOJ
William Mahfood - Past president of the PSOJ
Nadine Spence – Gender activist
Adam Stewart – Deputy Chairman of Sandals International
John Byles – Tourism attraction operator
Professor Alwyn Wint – Member of the National Partnership Mechanism
