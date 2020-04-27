Gov't establishes COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force - marking a gradual shift to restore economy

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force to plan the logistics for a phased return of the country's economic activities.

Holness made the announcement during a press briefing this evening at Jamaica House.

“Now, we will be shifting some of our attention to getting our economy working again.

“Let me state that this task force is not a talk shop, this is about the nuts and bolts, putting in the logistics, it is about getting to the nitty gritty of the subject.

“It is not a body for grandstanding, or a whole lot of talk, it is about action.

“The work of this task force has to be done in conjunction with the ministry of health and wellness because all economic activities that we are going to do should be viewed through the prism of the health ministry,” the prime minister said.

Members of the task force are:

Minister of Finance – Dr Nigel Clarke (chairman)

Minister of Industry, Commerce,

Agriculture and Fisheries – Audley Shaw

Minister of Tourism – Ed Bartlett

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry

of Economic Growth and Job Creation – Daryl Vaz

Minister of Science, Energy

and Technology – Fayval Williams

Professor Gordon Shirley – Port Authority

Ivan Anderson – Managing Director - National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited

Keith Duncan – Current president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ)

Lloyd Distant – President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce

Richard Pandohie – President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association

Omar Robinson – President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association

Donovan Wignall – President of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise

Helen Davis White – President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions

Lenworth Fulton – President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society

Gloria Henry – President of the BPO Association

Joe Matalon – Past president of the PSOJ

Chris Zacca - Past president of the PSOJ

William Mahfood - Past president of the PSOJ

Nadine Spence – Gender activist

Adam Stewart – Deputy Chairman of Sandals International

John Byles – Tourism attraction operator

Professor Alwyn Wint – Member of the National Partnership Mechanism