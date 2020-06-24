Coast Guard gets increased capacity to police territorial waters
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security has acquired four additional offshore patrol vehicles and two maritime aircraft to aid in improving border security, reducing transnational crimes, and providing support to other small island developing states.
This was disclosed by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, who noted that the capacity of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard to patrol territorial waters and disrupt the drugs for guns and food for guns trade has been strengthened.
While maintaining that more of these vehicles are needed to enhance 24/7 monitoring of Jamaican coasts, the minister said, “with an increased capacity to police territorial waters, Jamaica will be in a better position to turn its attention more aggressively towards developing its blue economy, which is critical to economic resilience”.
Dr Chang said due to Jamaica's geographic position which facilitates trade, logistics, maritime transport, and connectivity, the island is confronted by security risks that require bilateral and regional cooperation.
He however, lauded the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA), and the inaugural research symposium for addressing these risks and for providing, “a timely, necessary, and welcomed response to the changing security landscape, even as we build a more secure, more resilient country and Caribbean region”.
The minister said the CMA, an academic arm of the JDF, provides training of the highest quality, taking into account cultural norms, contributing gold standards for military training in the Caribbean, while seeking to bring a greater level of strategic thinking into our security architecture”.
He was delivering his keynote address earlier today at a two-day virtual symposium organised by the JDF and the Ministry of National Security entitled Resilient Policies for National Development.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy