Gov't gives exemption to construction industry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has just announced that the construction industry is to be included in the relevant exemption schedules under the Disaster Risk Management Order.

The prime minister made the announcement during his presentation to Parliament today.

“The construction industry is now considered an exempted industry and members of this industry should be able to move about during the period of the curfew subject to the rules, which would be that they move to go to work, they are going to do their duties on a construction site.

“It does not mean, that they are not under the general health rules. They are still required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

“The contractor or employer, is required to provide at the work site, the necessary hand washing and sanitisation stations,” the prime minister said.

Holness stated that the construction industry is one that should not be unnecessarily affected at this time and is one that should be put back to economic activity.