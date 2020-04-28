Gov't gives exemption to construction industry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has just announced that the construction industry is to be included in the relevant exemption schedules under the Disaster Risk Management Order.
The prime minister made the announcement during his presentation to Parliament today.
“The construction industry is now considered an exempted industry and members of this industry should be able to move about during the period of the curfew subject to the rules, which would be that they move to go to work, they are going to do their duties on a construction site.
“It does not mean, that they are not under the general health rules. They are still required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
“The contractor or employer, is required to provide at the work site, the necessary hand washing and sanitisation stations,” the prime minister said.
Holness stated that the construction industry is one that should not be unnecessarily affected at this time and is one that should be put back to economic activity.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy