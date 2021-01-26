Gov't holds discussions with China, Cuba and India on COVID-19 vaccines
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government says it has held discussions with China, Cuba and India with regard to obtaining COVID-19 vaccines for Jamaicans, when they become available.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, made this announcement at a virtual press conference yesterday.
Tufton said these countries are well advanced in the research and clinical trials of their vaccines.
“Further to the announcement that Cabinet had given approval for the ministry to source safe vaccines from other facilities outside of the COVAX Facility, I am pleased to announce that meetings have been held with the Ambassadors of China, Cuba and India,” Tufton said.
“During these meetings we have expressed Jamaica's interest in obtaining vaccines from these countries, once they become available and are safe for our population. These countries are well advanced in the research and clinical trials of vaccines,” he added.
“Our number-one priority remains the safety of our people, and the Government, through the Ministry of Health & Wellness, will continue to seek out all avenues to ensure the best health outcome for every citizen,” the minister said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy