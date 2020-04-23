Gov't must issue new Order with correct procedure for re-entry of Jamaicans – Lisa Hanna

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna, is calling on the Government to issue a new Order with the correct procedure for the re-entry of Jamaicans.

Hanna said the confusion surrounding the re-entry of Jamaicans into island increased with the latest Order made by the Prime Minister under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The Order, which was released to the public today stated that Jamaican citizens who are overseas may enter Jamaica between April 22 (yesterday) and May 31.

Hanna said the Order would immediately bring relief to some 2,000 Jamaican workers, including the 43 ship workers who were denied entry while their vessel refuelled in Jamaican waters.

But Hanna noted social media postings made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith today which suggested that the information contained in the Order was not what the Government intended.

“I am encouraging calm and caution to Jamaicans overseas who are taking the literal language of 3(2)(a) DRMA Enforcement Order No 4 to mean that regular travel will now start for our nationals. I know this interpretation is being encouraged on social media,” Johnson Smith shared in a tweet this afternoon.

“As Prime Minister Andrew Holness and I have publicly stated on several occasions, we are preparing to allow for controlled re-entry of our nationals and that this would be subject to new protocols and always subject to the capacity of our system to receive them. “The capacity to receive nationals will take into consideration matters such as the quarantine and isolation capacity of the Government (including spaces and resources for health management) as well as the number of positive cases and tracing being pursued by our public health workers,” Johnson Smith continued.

Hanna said: “The foreign affairs minister insists that restrictions on entry by Jamaican citizens will continue to apply. However, that is contrary to what the Prime Ministerial Order clearly provides.”

She added that if the minister is now expressing the Government's true intent then there is need to correct this “monumental, embarrassing and dangerous error immediately, by the Prime Minister making a new Order detailing the accurate information”.

“Jamaicans who are anxious to return home are waiting on this announcement and the process to facilitate their return must be very clear and without misinformation, missteps and unnecessary obstacles,” Hanna said.