Gov't prepared to agree to virtual national day of prayer
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said the Government is prepared to agree to a proposal by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips for a national day of prayer in light of COVID-19, on condition.
"I've been discussing it with the Governor-General...the challenge of course is the gathering,” Holness told the Parliament while making his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate.
He said if the Opposition Leader was not averse to the call for prayer taking a virtual format, then it could be carried out.
"If you agree to having something virtual, I will virtually discuss with yourself, the Governor-General and the churches and we will endorse," Holness told the Parliament to sounds of approval.
The Government as part of its response to stem the spread of COVID-19 has banned gatherings in public spaces of more than 20 persons.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy