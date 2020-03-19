Gov't prepared to agree to virtual national day of prayer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said the Government is prepared to agree to a proposal by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips for a national day of prayer in light of COVID-19, on condition.

"I've been discussing it with the Governor-General...the challenge of course is the gathering,” Holness told the Parliament while making his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate.

He said if the Opposition Leader was not averse to the call for prayer taking a virtual format, then it could be carried out.

"If you agree to having something virtual, I will virtually discuss with yourself, the Governor-General and the churches and we will endorse," Holness told the Parliament to sounds of approval.

The Government as part of its response to stem the spread of COVID-19 has banned gatherings in public spaces of more than 20 persons.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis