Gov't prepared to legislate that hoteliers provide 600 rooms for COVID-19 patients
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Government is indicating that if cooperation is not forthcoming from hotel owners for the provision of 600 rooms to accommodate recovering COVID-19 patients, the state could trigger relevant legislation to take possession of properties.
Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton made the statement during a televised press conference at the ministry's New Kingston offices.
He said this is not the route that the Government wants to take, as it would prefer fair exchange for money instead.
“We are going to have to make some hard decisions as to the suitability of this space to the extent that this space exists within the private sector, we are going to have to get the willingness of those players to work with us in the interest of the public.”
Dr Tufton said some hoteliers have come forward since the Government made the announcement on Monday that it was in search of 600 hotel rooms, but that the offers so far have not been appropriate for a number of reasons, including cost.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy