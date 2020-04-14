Gov't preparing for controlled re-entry of deportees
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government has spent the last two weeks refining protocols and making preparations to have a controlled re-entry of deportees from the United States.
Holness made the announcement at an earlier press briefing today (April 14) at Jamaica House to address the nation on the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
“We have these agreements to take back our citizens who have been deported from overseas. We have a very good relationship with the United States and we were able to have discussions with our partners, with our counterparts and the initial proposed dates were rescheduled to dates that were more favourable to our state and stage of readiness and preparation,” Holness said.
Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang then added that: “We had a delay in order to examine how we could best prepare to accept that number of individuals. It was delayed on more than one occasion during the time that we have been talking…We have to look at how that can be done in a phased manner.”
“We are preparing, so that as necessary or when necessary, we will be able to accept them (approximate 40) in the conditions laid down by the ministry of health,” Chang said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy