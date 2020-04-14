Gov't preparing for controlled re-entry of deportees

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government has spent the last two weeks refining protocols and making preparations to have a controlled re-entry of deportees from the United States.

Holness made the announcement at an earlier press briefing today (April 14) at Jamaica House to address the nation on the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“We have these agreements to take back our citizens who have been deported from overseas. We have a very good relationship with the United States and we were able to have discussions with our partners, with our counterparts and the initial proposed dates were rescheduled to dates that were more favourable to our state and stage of readiness and preparation,” Holness said.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang then added that: “We had a delay in order to examine how we could best prepare to accept that number of individuals. It was delayed on more than one occasion during the time that we have been talking…We have to look at how that can be done in a phased manner.”

“We are preparing, so that as necessary or when necessary, we will be able to accept them (approximate 40) in the conditions laid down by the ministry of health,” Chang said.