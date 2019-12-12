Gov't providing financial support to family of slain footballer Tarania Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said today that the Government is giving substantial financial support to the family of slain national football player, Tarania Clarke.

According to the ministry, Grange met with Tarania's mother Charmaine Riley Clarke, her sister Tina Darby and coach Xavier Gilbert at the minister's offices in New Kingston.

The meeting took place ahead of the Service of Thanksgiving for Tarania set for the Excelsior High School Auditorium on Saturday, December 22, starting 12 mid-day.

“The ministry sees it as a responsibility to be facilitating the planning of final arrangements for Tarania's Thanksgiving Service through funds to be paid over from the benefits derived from the Jamaica Athlete's Insurance Plan, the Government of Jamaica's Group Health, Group Life and Personal Accident Plan,” the sport minister said.

“We are committed to provide the necessary assistance to ensure that Tarania's sending home is befitting of one who served her country well. She was not only a brilliant footballer and leader but a wonderful individual,” she added.

Tarania, who was stabbed to death October 31 of this year, captained the Excelsior High School football team and was a member of the Waterhouse Football team in St Andrew.

The ministry said she will be interred at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.