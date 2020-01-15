Gov't spending $184m for land to relocate Manchester Parish Court

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cabinet has given approval for the purchase of lands at 3 Brumalia Road in Mandeville for the relocation of the Manchester Parish Court.

The building which housed the court was destroyed in a fire last November.

Since the fire, steps were taken to facilitate continued operations of the court.

These included the relocation of the courthouse to rented space at James Plaza in Mandeville.

In making the announcement in a post cabinet media briefing a short while ago, minister with responsibility for information Karl Samuda said $184 million will be spent to purchase the property.

Samuda did not say when work on the courthouse will start or when it will become operational.

Arthur Hall