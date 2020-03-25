Gov't to enter into private partnership for medical care of hypertensive, diabetic patients
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Government says it will be engaging the private sector in a Public Private Partnership (PPV) arrangement to outsource some of the medical services for approximately 75,000 Jamaicans who suffer from hypertension and diabetes.
These are two of the underlying conditions which put people at a higher risk of complications if they contract COVID-19. The PPV arrangement is expected to cost the Government over $350 million.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton explained at a digital press conference at the ministry that: “The idea here is to outsource those two sessional visits by this population to private practitioners who will see them once or twice per month and we want to do this for approximately four months in the first instance. What this will mean is that we will ask for proposals from private practitioners to provide this service, we will coordinate with them once the process is complete and we identify a spread (of practitioners) across the country to meet the needs of those people who live in the respective parishes, an agreed rate for each person seen, and these people, would be directed to go to that particular private practitioner to get their regular check-ups and prescription based on a registered arrangement under the National Health Fund”.
According to the health minister the arrangement has been under consideration for some time, as a measure to alleviate the crowding at health centres across the country.
