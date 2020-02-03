Gov't to implement national action plan for the elimination of child labour
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne, says that the ministry intends to implement a national action plan for the elimination of child labour in the upcoming financial year.
Additionally, Mayne said that child labour is priority for the ministry by year 2025.
“This social problem continues to deprive our youths of their childhood, health, right to proper educational opportunities, and condemning them to a life of poverty and oftentimes neglect or abuse,” Mayne said.
He was speaking last Thursday at the ministry's south-eastern region Mega Roadshow, held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.
Mayne added that the ministry has just completed the light and hazardous work list that will be used as a guide to prevent Jamaica's children from being exposed to danger.
He further added that the elimination of child labour is the responsibility of all Jamaicans, and will therefore require the participation of inter-agencies and civil society by year 2025.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy