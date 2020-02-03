Gov't to implement national action plan for the elimination of child labour

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne, says that the ministry intends to implement a national action plan for the elimination of child labour in the upcoming financial year.

Additionally, Mayne said that child labour is priority for the ministry by year 2025.

“This social problem continues to deprive our youths of their childhood, health, right to proper educational opportunities, and condemning them to a life of poverty and oftentimes neglect or abuse,” Mayne said.

He was speaking last Thursday at the ministry's south-eastern region Mega Roadshow, held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.

Mayne added that the ministry has just completed the light and hazardous work list that will be used as a guide to prevent Jamaica's children from being exposed to danger.

He further added that the elimination of child labour is the responsibility of all Jamaicans, and will therefore require the participation of inter-agencies and civil society by year 2025.