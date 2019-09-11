Gov't to spend US150m on improvements to Corporate Area drainage network

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is looking to spend US$150 million to improve the drainage network across Kingston and St Andrew Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in an address to the House of Representatives yesterday (Tuesday, September 10).

Holness said that the upgrading works will be carried out under the Greater Infrastructure Development Programme (GIDP), the successor to the soon-to-be concluded Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP).

“We have done the request for proposals for a drainage design for Kingston and St Andrew. Hopefully, they will go to contracting within a month and the period of design will be about six months. So, hopefully, we will have that ready in terms of the major drains that will need to be reconstructed or new drains to be put in for Kingston and St Andrew,” he said.

“We should be seeking to have a new agreement [for the GIDP] as to how that will be funded soon, and I will bring the House up to date before the year is out as to where the funding will come from,” Holness added.

Holness noted that the National Works Agency (NWA) completed a master drainage study last year, which provides a comprehensive overview of the gaps in the drainage systems nationally.

“These are not small works; it will be major works. Some of these projects will be funded by the budget, especially those that are emergency projects,” he told the House.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, recommended that the Government hold consultations with various stakeholders, including community members on the planned drainage works.

“I have no objection to that,” Holness said in his response.

“I consider it necessary. The areas that would be affected by this new drainage plan would be the Tinson Pen, Maxfield Avenue areas… which are the areas that generally get flooded,” Holness said.

Other areas being considered for drainage works include May Pen, Clarendon; Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth; and Port Maria, St Mary.