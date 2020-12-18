Gov't welcomes changes announced by British to Windrush compensation scheme

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government says it welcomes the announcement on December 14 by Home Office Secretary Priti Patel of amendments to the Windrush compensation scheme, which will allow for more expeditious and effective compensation for Windrush victims.

“Of particular note is the new early preliminary payment of a minimum of £10,000 to eligible individuals and also deceased relatives who can show any impact on their life under the terms of the scheme, once their claim has been approved,” Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell said.

The increase in value of compensation in the various categories from £10,000 to £100,000 is also noteworthy, Campbell said.

“The preliminary payment, which is significantly more than currently available, is particularly welcomed as it will allow for a more just and quick disbursement of an initial payment which is desperately needed by victims, some of whom would have already waited for nearly two years since the scheme was announced in early 2019,” he added.

“Sadly, a few have died in the interim. We view the changes in compensation announced as a positive response by the British government to the challenges and frustrations identified in accessing the funds for which they are eligible, in a more timely and realistic manner. We are grateful to the various support groups that have offered pro bono services in making representation and offering assistance and support to those affected in manoeuvering the complex application process. We note in this regard and welcome the funding also being made available to them to provide the necessary assistance to claimants.”

He said Government continues to encourage eligible individuals to pursue their just claim under the scheme.

“We very much hope that in so doing they will be able to move forward from what has been a most regrettable time in their life experience,” Campbell added.