Gov't will not appeal NIDS ruling — Chuck
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says that the government will no longer be appealing the contentious National Identification and Registration Act (NIDS).
The announcement was made during a post Sectoral presentation press briefing at his ministry a short while ago.
Though the NIDS bill will no longer be reviewed or appealed, a new bill will be drafted, he said.
The NIDS Act was struck down in its entirety last month noting that it violated the fundamental rights of citizens and was declared null and void in all aspects.
Chief Justice Sykes, in handing down the ruling, said the challenge was not premature, noting that once the claimant identifies a violation to his Constitutional rights then the burden is on the Government to show that the violation is demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.
The bill was passed in Parliament in November 2017 with more than 260 amendments amidst tensions between the Government and the Opposition.
The full court panel, comprising Chief Justice Sykes, Justice David Batts and Justice Lisa Palmer Hamilton heard submissions from the parties from October 22-24 last year.
