Gov't reneging on commitments to tourism services workers — PNP's McNeill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on tourism, Dr Wykeham McNeill, is calling for the urgent intervention of the prime minister to prevent the Government from reneging on its commitments to provide general assistance grants to thousands of tourism services workers, including craft traders, raft captains and members of the transport sector.

In a statement this afternoon, Dr McNeill said although the general grants were promised to thousands of tourism workers, under the COVID-19 relief programme over three months ago, they were informed this morning that they were ineligible as they were not registered with any municipal corporation.

The PNP shadow minister said he could not understand this new requirement of the Government as it was clearly stated in the Ministry of Finance's “Requirements for Qualification” document that transport workers were eligible by virtue of their registration with the Transport Authority and the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and craft workers and raft captains by registration with TPDCo.

Dr McNeill said the situation required the immediate intervention of the prime minister to prevent widespread hardship and to ensure that Jamaicans who have lost their livelihood since March, receive their grants.

“All these persons who have been affected by the tourism industry lockdown for three months are undergoing severe hardship and need help. Enough is enough; the Government must act now”, he said.

The shadow minister said the news has come as a great disappointment to all of these workers and as a result, many are angry and hurt.

He stressed that at this stage, only the prime minister's intervention could help to rectify a great injustice being done to the transport workers, raft captains and craft traders who are all in good stead with the Jamaica Tourist Board, TPDCo, the Transport Authority as well as other relevant Government agencies.