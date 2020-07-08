Government HR and payroll departments going digital

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Thirty public sector entities are now able to conduct payroll and human resource (HR) management remotely, according to the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU). In a statement today, the unit said several ministries, departments and agencies are now using MyHR+, which is an integrated payroll and HR management information system.

The TIU said 38,000 employees also have access to the system.

Executive director of TIU, Maria Thompson Walters, said this is a significant development.

“The Government of Jamaica has made repeated attempts at introducing an HR management information system and we are very pleased that this is now a reality. The system will definitely allow these HR and payroll departments to function more effectively and efficiently and staff now have access to their personal data and can make requests, submit claims anytime and from anywhere,” she said.

Thompson Walters said that the plan is to have 55 MDAs on the system within the next three years and to bring the entire public sector onto MyHR+ thereafter.

“We want to get the public sector to a stage where you do not have to be physically in the office to undertake certain operational tasks. COVID-19 has certainly caused us to rethink our approach to work. The entities that were already on the system could operate remotely and so we want to get as many MDAs on the system in the shortest possible time,” she added.

The implementation of MyHR+ is a project under the public sector transformation programme.

It is a web-based software that allows public sector organisations to be more efficient and manage operations effectively.

“It allows for the digitisation of HR records to facilitate easy retrieval of information with global standard, state-of-the-art security features to keep data safe. With digital records available, HR can make strategic decisions for proper planning of employee and organisational needs in the public sector,” the statement said.

“Key benefits include, strategic and enhanced efficiency in payroll and HR management and administration; greater access to information through the standardisation of HR functions, policies, practices and procedures; data analytics that ensure the availability of evidence-based information for strategic and effective decision-making; as well as security and disaster recovery on a secure platform,” it added.

According to the TIU, government bodies that are currently on the system include the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Office of the Services Commissions, eGov Jamaica Ltd, Accountant General's Department, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Jamaica Customs Agency, Jamaica Information Service and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.