Government cannot escape blame for COVID spike — Dayton Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Incumbent Member of Parliament for St Ann North West Dr Dayton Campbell says the Government cannot escape blame for allowing the COVID-19 spike in the country.

He was speaking during a People's National Party (PNP) digital press conference focused on “Managing the COVID Crisis in Jamaica” earlier today.

The island yesterday recorded 98 new COVID cases, 88 of which the Ministry of Health and Wellness said were current.

“The fact of the matter is that these things could have been prevented if different decisions were taken re the management of these issues,” Dr Campbell said.

He said Jamaica has been seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 positive cases and COVID-19 related hospitalisations in recent times and this is expected to continue in light of the fact that we are in the middle of a general election campaign.

“This has come about because of certain poor management decisions that have been taken by the Government. The first thing is that they painted a picture that it's either you open the country or you would die from economic collapse. Jamaica at the same time did not pay attention to high-risk areas and to ban entry from these areas,” he said.

“They prioritised tourists over the locals. Whilst the Ministry of Tourism was boasting about the numbers of people that were coming into the country, the Ministry of Health was not doing what was necessary to ensure that we would be able to test these persons and get back the tests within time so that the appropriate management decisions could be taken,” he continued.

He said the Government mismanaged the pretesting protocol which has led to a part of the ongoing increases.

“We had poor management of the quarantine of our returning Jamaicans with the geofencing, we know of individuals who pretty much just turned on their phones and leave them at home and they go out on the road,” Dr Campbell noted.

“The government had no real plan for frequent testing of hotel workers. We are now in the middle of a second spike,” he added.