Government demands shut down of JFF camp

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has written to President of the Jamaica Football Federation, Michael Ricketts, demanding the immediate shutdown of the training camp at the Horace Burrell Football Academy.

Grange said she wrote to Ricketts after the Ministry of Health and Wellness issued instructions that the unauthorised camp must cease with immediate effect; all participants in the camp must remain at the facility to reduce the risk of infection, and the necessary application to host the camp must be made to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Grange said the government is concerned about the training camp especially in light of confirmed COVID-19 cases among players.

In her letter to the JFF president, Grange wrote, “We are now in receipt of the application for hosting the training camp to commence tomorrow, February 6, 2021 which was dated February 4, 2021. Please note that training cannot commence without the approval of the Director General, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), with the Ministry of Health and Wellness advising that there is no breach and it is safe to resume. Therefore, there can be no training today or tomorrow and not until approval has been given.”