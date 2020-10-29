Government examining measures to enable the delivery of food during curfew hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is examining measures that will enable fast food and restaurant operators to provide services during the nightly curfew.

Speaking at yesterday's digital press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Holness said the Government is paying close attention to the concerns being raised by operators of the quick service industry, and the restaurant and beverage industry.

“We are examining certain measures that could be put in place during the curfew hours that would allow for the delivery of food during that period of time. We have not yet finalised those measures, so at the next iteration of these measures we should be able to have in place measures that would see fast food outlets and other food outlets being able to provide food service during the curfew hours for a defined period,” the prime minister explained.

He said once those measures are finalised, they would assist the industry in recovering even more.