Government not settled on a date for the reopening of the tourism industry – PM Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has advised that his Government has not yet decided on a date for the reopening of the tourism industry.

Speaking at a digital press conference this evening at Jamaica House, the prime minister said that the COVID-19 Economic Task Force is presently studying the protocols for the re-engagement of the tourism industry, but is yet to arrive at a final date.

Holness then said that the Government will not allow the COVID-19 crisis to cripple the country to the point where proprietary actions are not taken.

“We must be prepared for the day when we reopen, but we have to be timing our reopening very carefully, because other countries are going to reopen and people are going to travel and Jamaica must be the number one destination for travel.

“That is how we recover stronger from crisis. Other countries, from our certain knowledge, have started to prepare their own protocols; for example, what will happen at their airports, what will happen from airport to resorts, and what will happen in resorts. So Jamaica must be ready.

“Plus, there are the people who work in the industry, over 170,000, they are waiting for when we reopen,” the prime minister said.

He then spoke directly about an opening date.

“We have not given a date as yet because we have appointed a broad stakeholder-based economic recovery task force, and the protocol is being studied by the task force, and as we have to make sure that all the health protocols especially are at a point where they can mitigate any risk of reopening,” Holness said.

