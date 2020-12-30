Government partners with int'l firms to deliver digital marketing solutions to MSMEs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has partnered with two international firms to deliver digital marketing solutions and e-commerce opportunities to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The first partnership got underway in August 2019 with one entity, Kalou, a Google-affiliated small business online marketing solution.

This initiative has resulted in increased online presence and access to resources that MSMEs would not normally come across.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, the Kalou arrangement allows merchants to create their own webpage in fewer than five minutes at no cost and offers top placement in Google's search results in the Google Map section free of cost to its clients.

Director of Projects and Programmes, MSME Division, in the ministry, Clifford Spencer, said having MSMEs transact businesses electronically is more important now as the country deals with the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We found that when we launched initially, there was a first wave of people who joined on, and the uptake was good. There was a little lull in-between and then we found that over the past six months or so, the traffic has been increasing again, probably [due to] more awareness or the need becoming more apparent,” Spencer added.

So far, more than 1,000 MSMEs have created web pages and have increased their market visibility to customers locally and overseas.

Individuals transacting business with merchants who use the Kalou platform are required to make payment using PayPal.

Spencer said that the ministry, in partnership with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), is seeking to roll out a stronger promotional campaign within the next few months that will allow more business/persons people to become aware of the initiative and utilise it.

The director said recently, the ministry has gone into partnership with Fygaro, an e-commerce generator that provides options to assist MSMEs with basic e-commerce services, through the JBDC, the National Commercial Bank and other members of the MSME ecosystem.

“We have incorporated a new partner which gives a more turnkey solution, in terms of getting the money from the electronic commerce directly to their local account, and this is in partnership with NCB. We have been having those discussions since September and we have cemented that arrangement this October, so now we are in full flight,” Spencer said.

According to the ministry, the Fygaro partnership offers businesses the opportunity to create their own website, facilitate online stores, payment buttons, links for social media, WhatsApp, invoicing, order management, online accounting and logistics integration.

Merchants operating via this platform will incur no setup cost, but are required to pay a minimal monthly fee of US$15 for the integrated suite of services. Under the arrangement with the Government, merchants who sign up with Fygaro will benefit from a three-month free trial period.