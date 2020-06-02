Government reviewing order for closure of places of amusement
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is currently reviewing the order pertaining to the closure of places of amusement, beaches and other attractions, with a view of reopening them in a limited and controlled manner.
Holness, who was speaking at a virtual press conference on Sunday at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston, said he will update the nation of the decision in another two weeks.
"We have been getting calls. People are saying it's summer, it's hot and they want to be able to go back to the beaches and water parks. So, we are looking at that very carefully to see what infection prevention control measures can be put in place and what other orders can be crafted, the protocols that can be in place, and, hopefully, in another two weeks or so, we can say something about this," he said.
Places of amusement were ordered closed by the Government on March 18 as part of measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19), while beaches and water attractions were ordered closed since April 10.
