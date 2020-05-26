Governor-General also pays tribute to Hugh Perry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed regret at the recent passing of Hugh Perry, OD, JP, describing his life as “the epitome of volunteerism”.
Perry passed away on Sunday morning after a brief illness. He died at age 80.
The Governor-General said Perry had given a lifetime of unstinting, dedicated service that will always be remembered.
Sir Patrick, a fellow Portlander, recalled that Perry was a role model and mentor for many young men in the parish.
He pointed to Perry's impressive service in the areas of sports, community development, education, and health.
Perry served for many years as the President of the Jamaica Football Federation, the Portland Football Association, and the Jamaica Football Referees Association. He was also vice-president and treasurer of the Jamaica Cricket Association.
As a Justice of the Peace, he served as president of the Portland Lay Magistrates Association and was also a member of the boards of Titchfield High School, the Port Antonio Hospital, and the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
“Although the organisations which he served will miss his contribution and leadership, those who carry on his work can pay tribute to him by maintaining the high standard of excellence which he set. Lady Allen and I extend our sincere condolences to his family,” Sir Patrick said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy