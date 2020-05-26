Governor-General also pays tribute to Hugh Perry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed regret at the recent passing of Hugh Perry, OD, JP, describing his life as “the epitome of volunteerism”.

Perry passed away on Sunday morning after a brief illness. He died at age 80.

The Governor-General said Perry had given a lifetime of unstinting, dedicated service that will always be remembered.

Sir Patrick, a fellow Portlander, recalled that Perry was a role model and mentor for many young men in the parish.

He pointed to Perry's impressive service in the areas of sports, community development, education, and health.

Perry served for many years as the President of the Jamaica Football Federation, the Portland Football Association, and the Jamaica Football Referees Association. He was also vice-president and treasurer of the Jamaica Cricket Association.

As a Justice of the Peace, he served as president of the Portland Lay Magistrates Association and was also a member of the boards of Titchfield High School, the Port Antonio Hospital, and the Portland Chamber of Commerce.

“Although the organisations which he served will miss his contribution and leadership, those who carry on his work can pay tribute to him by maintaining the high standard of excellence which he set. Lady Allen and I extend our sincere condolences to his family,” Sir Patrick said.