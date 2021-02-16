Governor-General swears-in Hugh Gentles as Trelawny Custos
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Businessman and Senior Justice of the Peace, Hugh Gentles, has been sworn-in as Custos of Trelawny.
Gentles was sworn-in by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen in a small ceremony at King's House this morning.
In giving brief remarks, Sir Patrick said that, “Mr Gentles' appointment follows the resignation of the Honourable Paul Muschett, who served the Parish as its custos for the past 11 years.”
The Governor-General noted that the custos is a non-partisan representative who ensures that the Office of the Governor-General is ably represented on official occasions and other duties as prescribed by the Custos Rotulorum Act.
Sir Patrick said that, “The custos also gives leadership to the Governor-General's Programme for Excellence (GGPE) with its emphasis on recognition through The Governor-General's Achievement Awards and the service-oriented, I Believe Initiative.”
He added that the GGPE also provides a platform for the custos to help inculcate in young people the values which will propel them to believe in themselves and help to build a better country.
In response to his appointment, Gentles said that he is thankful for the honour that has been bestowed upon him and promised to continue serving the people of Trelawny.
The installation of the custos will take place at a later date.
