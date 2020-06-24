Governor General responds to concerns about 'offensive' medal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has acknowledged the concerns being expressed about one of the ceremonial medals which he wears, and is assuring Jamaicans that the necessary requests will be made for a revision of the image.

“The Star of the Order depicts St Michael the Archangel as being triumphant over Satan. However, in light of the heightened scrutiny of our iconography in Jamaica undergirded by our history, the Black Lives Matter movement in America, and related issues in the global sphere, it is evident that the image can be offensive,” he said in a statement this evening.

Named in honour of two military saints, St Michael and St George, the medal — The Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG) — dates back to the 19th century in commemoration of the British protectorate over the Ionian Islands and Malta.

“Initially intended for its inhabitants and British citizens, today the order is given to diplomats, foreign service officers, and individuals who hold high office,” the Governor General explained.

“The medal has traditionally been bestowed and worn by Governors-General across the Commonwealth Realm countries, who have been knighted by Her Majesty The Queen.

He said he acknowledges and welcomes the concerns expressed, “and assures...Jamaicans that the necessary requests will be made for a revision of the image to The Lord Chancellor of the Order of St Michael and St George”.

