Governor General to no longer wear offensive medal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has announced that he will no longer be wearing the insignia of the Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG) containing the offending image depicting St Michael standing on the neck of a chained black man.

This follows his acknowledgement of concerns raised by citizens over the image on the medal, and the growing global rejection of the use of objects that normalise the continued degradation of people of colour.

In a statement earlier this week, Allen said: “The Star of the Order depicts St Michael the Archangel as being triumphant over Satan. However, in light of the heightened scrutiny of our iconography in Jamaica undergirded by our history, the Black Lives Matter movement in America, and related issues in the global sphere, it is evident that the image can be offensive.”

Additionally, the Governor General said he has asked his office to initiate an immediate review of all insignias and iconography associated with the Office of The Governor General that may be considered racially culturally inappropriate.

His office said he has also sent a letter to the Chancellor of the Order of St Michael and St George requesting a revision of the image used on the medal, and recommending that it be “changed to reflect an inclusive image of the shared humanity of all peoples”.

Sir Patrick further encouraged everyone to work together to build a more just and inclusive society.