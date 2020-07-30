British Virgin Islands given ‘all clear’ with lifting of tropical storm warning
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — Governor Augustus Jaspert today issued an “all clear” for the territory as Tropical Storm Isaias passed by without causing major damage.
In a statement, he said this also meant that he felt “comfortable” in “standing down” the National Emergency Operating Centre as of 5:30 am (local time).
“At 5:00 am, the system was approximately 230 miles southwest of the Virgin Islands. Because showers and squally conditions associated with the outer bands of Isaias may continue into today, we remain under Tropical Storm Warning. Still, at this point, I feel comfortable in saying that as we had hoped and prayed, we've been spared by this particular system,” the governor stated.
“I'd like to extend my deepest thanks to those of you who helped the territory prepare for this system. In the public service, there was diligent work to ensure that all arrangements were in order ahead of time and that equipment was positioned to respond if needed. There was also admirable adherence to the instructions laid out by the deputy governor to ensure that public assets would be protected and public officers would not be out in potentially hazardous conditions.”
The governor also urged citizens to be careful as the Public Works Department will be clearing the roadways of any debris.
He also called on residents to remain vigilant and continue to monitor weather conditions as the territory moves into the peak of the hurricane season.
Meanwhile, in its update issued at 11:00 am (local time), the Miami based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that it has discontinued the tropical storm warning for Antigua and Barbuda as well as the BVI.
However, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic , the north coast of Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands, Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence,Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island and Bimini.
The NHC added that interests in Cuba and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of the system and watches may be required for a portion Florida by Thursday evening.
